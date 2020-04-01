Clemson University to offer refunds for student fees

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University students will be getting a refund on student fees due to the closure of campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

University officials announced on April 1 that approximately $16 million worth of housing, dining and other fees will be refunded.

Clemson’s finance organization will begin the refund process this week and is expected to have completed them by April 10.

The refunds will reflect the unused portion of each fee-based service as of March 23, the first day of classes following spring break. Those students who remain in Clemson’s on-campus housing will not receive a refund for their housing or dining plans, a statement from President James Clements said.

For more information, read the president’s full statement here.