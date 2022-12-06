CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing a slew of charges including attempted murder for shooting and injuring a park ranger and ‘threatening mass violence’ at a Charlotte daycare, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Tyson Lee Corpening, 36, was taken into custody by CMPD’s SWAT team and the FBI on Monday, Dec. 5, and charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Two counts of ethnic intimidation

Damage to property

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Threat of mass violence on educational property

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Tuesday that the local Charlotte daycare involved in the attack and the park ranger who was shot have both been notified of the arrest.

Authorities said around 8:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, a rock containing hate speech and threats toward children was thrown through a door at the Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center located in the 3300 block of Beatties Ford Road.

CMPD said that Monday’s incident is tied to last week’s park ranger shooting, but did not go into further detail as to how they made that connection.

CMPD said ‘evidence’ linked Monday’s incident to the shooting of Park Ranger Patrick Barringer, 35, of Charlotte, who was attacked on Nov. 27 while closing up Friendship Sportsplex. The daycare is located across the street from the sportsplex.

“We are using the CMPD Crime Lab to process evidence rapidly, and we’re also partnering with FBI Charlotte,” CMPD said.

Barringer is expected to recover, CMPD said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.