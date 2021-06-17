Co-workers, friends remember life of North Carolina officer killed in house fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Collegues of Greenville Police Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney say they lost someone who was like family to them. They paid their respects Thursday morning, sharing the impact he made in their lives and with the city.

McInerney was killed in a house fire in Ayden last Saturday. Officials recovered a body they believed was his but needed confirmation. On Wednesday, the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the body was McInerney.

McInerney was a 26-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department. Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said police work ran in his blood, having a passion for catching the “bad guys.” They also said McInerney was no stranger to tragedy, losing his partner – Warren “Sneak” Lewis in 2011. McInerney also lost his wife of 15 years in 2018.

On Thursday morning, several agencies escorted his body from the medical examiner’s office, making their way to Nashville, N.C. for his final resting place. A private funeral will be held on Friday.

Holtzman says McInerney was the kind of police officer and friend you’d want on your team.

“I’d send him a quick text or send him a quick phone call, he was always out of breath, he was always in the middle of something, and I just enjoyed that relationship, that friendship I had with him,” Holtzman said.

Officials are continuing their investigation into what caused the house fire.

Sgt. McInerney leaves behind a fiance, and a teenage daughter. A GoFundMe.com page has been set up to help with expenses.