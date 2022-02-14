Coast Guard confirms eight people on plane that crashed off coast Sunday; debris field found by searchers

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Coast Guard officials confirmed a small plane crashed along the coast Sunday afternoon. The latest update said eight people were on board.

The Coast Guard said the crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday, about four miles east of Drum Inlet, not far south from the Carteret County town of Atlantic and east of Atlantic Beach. Officials said the plane that went down was a Pilatus PC-12/47 single-engine passenger plane.

Monday morning, just after 11, officials said the debris field where the plane was believed to have crashed was found. Efforts turned to that area in the search for survivors.

The United States Coast Guard on Monday morning gave an update and confirmed that eight people were on board the plane that crashed. No further information about the eight people, including identities, has been released.

The Associated Press reports that FlightAware listed a departure of a plane from the Hyde County Airport at 1:35 p.m. Sunday and noted it was last seen near Beaufort in Carteret County at 2:01 p.m. It’s believed the group was returning from a hunting trip there.

There is an unconfirmed report that four of the passengers were students at East Carteret High School, WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan reports. The Carteret County Public Schools system released a statement to WNCT that read in part, “We are incredibly saddened as we join with the Down East and Eastern North Carolina communities as we await official word on the airplane crash off the coast of Drum Inlet.”

School officials also said there would be a crisis team on campus to support students and families at this time.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center said in a press release Sunday they received a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. They said the aircraft was seen behaving erratically on radar before it disappeared from the screen.

A Coast Guard Station Fort Macon Motor Lifeboat crew was launched Sunday along with a Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet Response Boat-Small boat crew. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City was also launched to search the area, Coast Guard officials said Sunday.

The Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch, local fire departments, and national park service beach crews were also assisting with response efforts.