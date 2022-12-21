NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton and crews will return home to Charleston on Wednesday following a 94-day Baltic Sea deployment.
Coast Guard crews conducted what they called at-sea exchanges with the naval, coast guard and border guard forces of various Baltic Sea allies and partners, including Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania during deployment.
Among some of its missions was a search and rescue exercise with a crew from the Swedish Coast Guard vessel Amfitrite.
“Each engagement was oriented to support either traditional Coast Guard missions, or in combination with defense readiness exercises, used to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and NATO partners,” said Coast Guard officials.
Leaders said the USCGC Hamilton – a 418-foot, legend-class national security cutter – is the most technologically advanced ship in the Coast Guard’s fleet.
The vessel is expected to return to port at the Federal Law Enforcement Center in North Charleston on Wednesday afternoon.