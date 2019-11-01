Coast Guard crew seizes 28,000 pounds of cocaine, docks in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coast Guard Cutter James has docked in South Carolina once again this morning after assisting in a large drug seizure.

The crew spent more than 60 days in the Eastern Pacific Ocean as part of a counter-drug patrol.

During that time, the Coast Guard confiscated 28,000 pounds of cocaine worth $350,000,000. They also took 11,000 pounds of marijuana worth about $10,000,000.

Crew members say they’re happy to be home. “It feels great! It feels great to see the family after a long two months of doing counter-drugs and other stuff with the hurricane response we did at the beginning of our patrol, but it feels great to be back,” said Coast Guard’s Alessandro Dimaio.

The confiscated drugs were seized in 18 separate incidents. All involved ships off the coast of Mexico and Central and South America.