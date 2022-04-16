WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were rescued Friday from a sailboat off the coast of North Carolina after the mast broke and the boat began drifting, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The rescue happened in 12-foot seas and 21 mph winds nearly 90 miles southeast of Cape Fear, which is the location of Bald Head Island, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Two people were in the 34-foot sailboat named Spin Drift when the mast broke and the boat began drifting, the news release said.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was sent from Elizabeth City, and an HC-130 Hercules airplane was also sent to the scene.

The two people were hoisted into the helicopter and taken back to Elizabeth City, according to the news release. The now-empty vessel remained adrift and is a possible hazard to other ships, the news release said.

The USCGC Richard Dixon crew, based in Puerto Rico, was 50 miles away, during a voyage to the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore and diverted to the scene to assist.