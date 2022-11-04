CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men were rescued Thursday by the U.S. Coast Guard after their 23-foot boat capsized off the coast of Charleston.

It happened about five miles east of Charleston Harbor.

A good Samaritan contacted watchstanders in Charleston shortly before 7:30 a.m. to report that three men were clinging to the overturned vessel.

A search-and-rescue crew pulled the men from the water and took them to emergency medical services at the Coast Guard station in Charleston “with no medical concerns,” the agency said.

“This is a prime example of how quickly things can go wrong in a matter of seconds,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Harry Seibert, the coxswain on the case, said. “It is important mariners check their vessel for all the necessary safety equipment onboard and monitor weather conditions prior to getting on the water.”

The owner is coordinating with a commercial salvage company to recover the boat, authorities said.