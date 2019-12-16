Coast Guard searching Charleston Harbor after ‘Mayday’ call

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD/WBTW) — Coast Guard Sector Charleston has confirmed to News13’s sister station WCBD News 2 they are searching Charleston Harbor.
Just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, they heard a male voice say “mayday, mayday.” Since then, the Coast Guard says they have not heard anything else.
Now, the Coast Guard is using boats and a helicopter to search the harbor. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Sullivan’s Island Police Department, and Department of Natural Resources are assisting.
