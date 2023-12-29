ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board has revealed new details about a plane crash earlier this month on Interstate 26 near Asheville.

The single-engine Diamond DA-40 crashed onto the highway on the evening of Dec. 14, hitting a power line and tractor-trailer and then catching on fire. It was piloted by a flight instructor and a student pilot, who were both taken to the hospital; one had minor injuries, the other had more serious injuries.

The report from the NTSB, which investigates aircraft accidents, said a pilot and instructor from the LIFT Academy were on a cross-country flight when they felt a “shudder,” followed by a loss of engine power. The plane also lost oil pressure and the duel engine control unit.

The plane had departed Myrtle Beach International Airport at 1:51 p.m. on Dec. 14 before landing in Knoxville, Tennessee, at 5:09 p.m., according to FlightAware. It then left Knoxville at 7:36 p.m. and was last seen near Ashville at 8:13 p.m.

“The engine restarted momentarily but again lost power shortly after,” the report said. “The flight instructor was able to restart the engine again, but the cockpit began to fill with smoke before the engine lost power a final time.”

The FAA said that the mayday was declared because of engine failure and smoke in the cockpit.

“The airplane wreckage was recovered to a secure facility for further examination,” the report said. “At the time the airplane was recovered, a connecting rod was observed separated from the engine.

According to the report, the plane received an airworthiness certificate on Sept. 25 and had a 100-hour maintenance inspection on Dec. 9. At that time, the airplane and engine had accrued a total of 95 flight hours.

In a statement after the crash, LIFT Academy confirmed that one of their training flights had made an emergency landing on I-26.

“Our certificated flight instructor used their training and experience to land the aircraft without serious injury to themselves or any injury to persons on the ground,” the statement said. “We are proud of the skill and composure our pilot and flight student demonstrated throughout the event and grateful to the first responders who attended to the scene to aid our pilots and secure the site.”

You can read the full report below.