Cold case arrest: North Carolina man charged in 2014 South Carolina homicide

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Charlotte man has been arrested in a 2014 South Carolina homicide investigation that went cold for years, the Rock Hill Police Department said on Saturday.

Jayquan Wilmore, 27, of Charlotte, was arrested by CMPD on Nov. 24 after warrants were issued for his arrest. He faces multiple charges including murder, conspiracy, and gun possession during a violent crime.

In November 2014, detectives began to investigate a homicide that occurred on McGee Road involving the murder of Antonio Heath, but the case went cold, officials said.

Wilmore’s been extradited to Rock Hill and is being held without bond.