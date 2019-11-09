Colleton County Sheriff arrested, charged with domestic violence

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested the sheriff of Colleton County Saturday in connection with an assault of a person.

Sheriff Andy Strickland was arrested and charged with one count of Domestic Violence, Second Degree.

According to SLED, the incident happened on Thursday night. Strickland punched a household member in the face during an argument. He then took two household members’ cell phones, preventing them from reporting the incident or receiving emergency medical assistance.

While trying to flee, Strickland also damaged a vehicle he was driving.

This case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Back in September, Strickland was accused of misusing taxpayer money to pay for a hotel room for his children at a law enforcement conference.