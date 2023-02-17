COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD and WBTW) — A Colleton County man is facing charges for allegedly using fake checks to buy cars in North Carolina and Virginia and then sell them in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

William Henry Stephens, 22, of Cottageville, allegedly used a fake check in November to steal a 2013 Porsche Boxster in North Carolina and then sell it to someone in Florence County who was unaware that it had been reported stolen, SLED said.

Then, in December, Stephens allegedly used another fake check to buy a 2015 Porsche 911 in Virginia and also sell it to a person in Florence County, SLED said.

The two sales resulted in about $118,000 in profit, according to arrest affidavits.

Stephens was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses. He was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Monday and released on Thursday after posting bonds totaling $40,000.

The investigation is ongoing.