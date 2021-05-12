Colonial Pipeline initiates restart of pipeline operations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Colonial Pipeline said Wednesday it has initiated a restart of operations at about 5 p.m., according to a release on the company’s website.

“Following the restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal,” the company said.

The company said markets served by the pipeline may continue to experience disruptions in service during the startup period, but that it would continue to move as much fuel as possible until markets return to normal.

Colonial Pipeline thanked employees for around-the-clock work to get the pipeline functional again after a cyber attack.

The company will give further updates as the restart progresses.