Colonial Pipeline restarts part of system in North Carolina under manual control

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Colonial Pipeline has restarted part of their system in North Carolina under manual control, according to a news release from the company.

The company, the operator of the biggest fuel pipeline in the U.S., announced the line is operating from Greensboro to Woodbine, Maryland.

Greensboro has a large fuel terminal, with a pipeline branching off from there to serve Eastern North Carolina.

“Line four … is operating under manual control for a limited period of time while existing inventory is available,” the company said in a news release.

The Colonial Pipeline, delivering about 45 percent of what is consumed on the East Coast, was hit on Friday with a cyberattack by hackers who lock up computer systems and demand a ransom to release them. The attack raised concerns, once again, about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the company said some smaller “lateral lines between terminals and delivery points are now operational as well.”

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the company said they are preparing for a restart of the pipeline, but did not say when that might happen.

The company did say they had received an additional 2 million barrels of gas from refineries for when the line did restart.

Also, while the main pipeline is down, the company has worked with shipping firms to deliver about 41 million gallons of gas to delivery points, including Charlotte and Greensboro, a news release said.