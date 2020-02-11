‘Shotspotter’ technology catches SC man on firearms, ammo charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW)- United States Attorney A. Lance Crick announced today that 30-year-old Kimani Sanders pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Evidence shows that officers of the Columbia Police Department responded to a “ShotSpotter” alert of several shots fired on Oakland Avenue. The technology known as “Shotspotter” relies on acoustic sensors to locate where gunfire occurs.

Information from the sensors is sent to officers of the Columbia Police Department and 911 dispatchers through digital alerts. Sanders was found with two firearms as well as ammunition.

Sanders was a felon and prohibited from owning firearms and ammunition. Sanders has prior state convictions for assault and battery as well as an assault with intent to kill, both of which involved shootings.

Sanders faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs accepted the guilty plea and will sentence him after reviewing a sentencing report by the United States Probation Office.

The charge against Sanders was a result of an investigation by the Columbia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assitant United States Attorney Stacey D. Haynes of the Columbia office is prosecuting the case.