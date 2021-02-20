Columbia officer fired after 8 force incidents in 5 months

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a police officer who shot a man in the head during a traffic stop in South Carolina has been fired after using force on at least eight people over the past five months.

Columbia Police officer Sean Rollins was fired Wednesday for unsatisfactory performance after an internal review.

The firing came after The Post and Courier of Charleston reviewed police reports.

The documents reviewed by the newspaper showed Rollins struck, forcibly subdued or used his stun gun on no fewer than eight people over five months.

Columbia police officers average less than one use-of-force incident per year.