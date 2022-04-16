COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon that injured several people inside the Columbiana Centre mall, according to Columbia police and CBS affiliate WLTX.

Police said on Twitter that “people have been injured during the incident” and that they are “receiving medical attention.” Police are said people were being evacuated from the mall and that teams of law-enforcement officers have been “strategically” working to clear the mall.

Several people told WLTX that there is a heavy law-enforcement presence at the mall.

In another Twitter post, police advised those who were told to shelter in place not to leave on their own.

“Law enforcement officers will come to you as a protected escort,” police said. “DO NOT leave a store until told to do so by proper authorities.

There’s no word yet on how many people have been hurt or how serious their injuries might be.

Witnesses told WLTX there were “multiple” gunshots and people running out of stores.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that a reunification site for those with family or friends affected by the shooting is being set up at the Fairfield Inn at 320 Columbiana Drive.

Police said representatives from the State Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington, Richland and Newberry county sheriff’s offices are assisting at the scene.

