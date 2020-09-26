Community holds prayer vigil for NC 18-year-old shot in the head

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Family and Friends of Tristian Swartz, gathered at his family’s home in Chesapeake, to pray for the 18-year-old.

The Sheriff of Camden County, North Carolina, says Tristian was shot in the head while he was sitting in a car. His family says this all happened Sunday. He has been in a coma, but as of Friday night, he’s awake and answering some questions.

His friend Morgan Fortune says they’ve been friends since 5th grade.



“He’s like the sweetest person you’ll ever meet, he’s always there for you,” she said.

Fortune organized the prayer vigil today.



“I knew his family was struggling, and I was talking with his friends about it and we just agreed to do this,” she said.

The group prayed for Tristian’s recovery. There was also a table where friends and family could write messages to him.

A GoFundMe page has also been created if you would like to donate.

Click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tristian-swartz

Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones says the shooter, 19-year-old Jelin Emmanual Files, was charged.

