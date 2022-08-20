ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Eleven-year-old Huston was supposed to be suiting up for the first Wren Youth football game of the season, but he has been in the hospital since Tuesday after being hit by a car in a school parking lot.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office described the accident as horrible, saying that a parent at Wren High School was picking up their own student when they hit Huston with their car.

Deputies said Huston had walked over from Wren Middle, which is right across the street from the high school.

His family said he suffered broken ribs and a laceration on his liver, and they have been asking the community for prayers.

However, his football coach Jessie Levi decided to do more by starting several fundraisers to cover medical expenses.

“The main thing the family is asking me is to say first of all to express their gratitude for the wren community and Anderson County as a whole has really come together to try and get behind this kid and show him that he has our support,” Levi said.

Levi said there will be a t-shirt sale on Saturday at the Wren Youth Association games and that he hopes everyone will come out to lift up this family in need.

“We’ve already got a lot of shirts preordered,” Levi said. “We’ll have all of those Saturday, hopefully, and we’ll have additional ones on sight we can sell here at the field.”