WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is expected to face charges after a violent confrontation ended with him and a woman in the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 5:12 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a double shooting on the 900 block of Bethabara Pointe Circle.

At the scene, officers found Johordon Davis, 24, of Thomasville, suffering from a gunshot wound on the left side of his neck. Inside the apartment, officers also found a 43-year-old woman suffering from two gunshot wounds: one to her buttocks and another to her thigh.

Police believe Davis and his 52-year-old mother were at the apartment to pick up his belongings from the home of his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend. The 43-year-old shooting victim and her 38-year-old wife were also at the home.

Officers said Davis became angry and attacked his ex, his mother and the 43-year-old woman. The 38-year-old woman pulled out a .380 caliber handgun and tried to shoot the man to stop the attack. Instead, the gunshots struck her wife twice.

Davis then reportedly attacked the 38-year-old woman and fought with her over the gun. During the struggle, the two ended up in the parking lot. The woman was able to fire a shot, hitting Davis in the side of his neck.

Forsyth County EMS took Davis and the female victim to a hospital. The man had suffered serious injuries and the woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The district attorney concluded that the 38-year-old shot Davis in self-defense and shot her wife accidentally. No charges were filed.

Police plan to seek charges for multiple counts of assault on a female against Davis once he is released from the hospital

