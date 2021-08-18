Congressman James Clyburn calls for renaming of Fort Lee after Florence native

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 22: Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) speaks during a news conference to discuss an upcoming House vote regarding statues on Capitol Hill on July 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. House Democrats have introduced a bill that would replace the bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney in the Old Supreme Court Chamber at the U.S. Capitol with one of former Justice Thurgood Marshall. Taney was the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn’t be citizens. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Congressman James Clyburn (D-South Carolina) and Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-Virginia) called on the U.S. Department of Defense to rename Fort Lee after a Florence native.

Clyburn and McEachin want to rename Fort Lee, which is named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee, after Lt. General Arthur Gregg, a retired U.S. Army Veteran.

Gregg is 93 years old and was born in Florence. He served 35 years in the U.S. Army and is African American.

Clyburn said renaming Fort Lee would not only honor a strong military leader but would also honor the legacy of all Black service members.

