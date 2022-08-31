CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot Monday at an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings tweeted out his disbelief Tuesday morning.

“It’s so hard for me to even fathom this senseless act of violence,” Jennings said.

Neighbors say gunfire is quite common in the community.

“When I came out of my apartment, I heard a lot of commotion, and I heard maybe six or seven rounds go off,” said Gabriel Ball, who lives at the apartment complex next door to where the shooting happened.

“[I] Heard seven gunshots, and then maybe a couple of seconds after that [an] eighth one,” said another neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

One of the bullets hit a 4-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery.

“He’s really a sweet little boy,” the neighbor said.

Neighbors say it was a drive-by shooting at the Wallace Woods apartments on Wallace Road right off E. Independence Boulevard.

“There’s constant gunfire going off on a regular basis. I hear it every week,” Ball.

She’s terrified for her 4-month-old daughter.

“It’s terrorizing in my mind in the middle of the night,” Ball said. “I keep her up under me. I’m definitely considering moving. I want to stay in Charlotte, but this side of Charlotte, it’s nowhere for anybody to grow up.”

Another neighbor said she’s too scared to speak on camera and traumatized after applying pressure to the boy’s gunshot wounds.

Another woman didn’t want to show her face on camera.

“My youngest one is just a year younger than hers, so yeah, it hit very close to home, and I’ve had a bullet come in my house,” the woman said. “Thankfully, we weren’t in the house when it happened.”

The community is reeling from violence impacting innocent victims.

“It’s not just shooting at night,” one neighbor said. “We’re having shootings during the daytime when children are coming home from school. It’s dangerous. It’s supposed to be safe where we can be a family and raise our children.”

“A 4-year-old, really? That baby didn’t deserve that, nobody deserves that, but people don’t really care; they’re ruthless with it,” Ball said.

This was the second shooting in the last two months involving children at the Wallace Woods Apartments. In the first one in June, a 1-year-old died and a 7-year-old was hurt.