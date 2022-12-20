GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A company hired by a North Carolina apartment complex mistakenly cleaned out a wrong unit, creating chaos for a deaf couple and their kids.

Carroll Properties, which owns TreyBrooke Village Apartments in Greensboro, hired the company Junkyard Dogs, which entered the wrong unit and went to work. The couple’s beds were taken, and items that cost thousands of dollars were destroyed.

FOX8 used an interpreter to talk to the couple on Monday.

“My husband and I were really shocked. We looked up, and they’re taking out all our things,” Joy Ojo said. “The landlord said … ‘I made a mistake. They were supposed to go to a different apartment and not your place.'”

It happened on Dec. 5 when Joy came home from picking up her kids from school and saw a Junkyard Dogs truck on Teakwood Drive filled with all of her items: mattresses, chairs, clothes, valuables and important documents.

“The apartment was a P instead of a T,” Joy said. “They made a mistake and took all of our stuff without any authorization.”

The manager of Junkyard Dogs tells FOX8 it was not their fault. The manager said an employee was given the key to the wrong unit. No one from TreyBrooke Village Apartments or Carroll properties would go on camera.

Instead, FOX8 at first got this statement, which says in part:

“We do not feel that TreyBrooke Village is at fault in this matter, as it was a third-party contractor that committed the error in trashing out the wrong unit.”

Late Monday afternoon, FOX8 received an updated statement:

“We acknowledge the mistakes were made, and we are committed to making this right.”

Meanwhile, the family of four is sleeping on the floor.

“The junkyard company provided us one night in the hotel, so we went to sleep in the hotel,” Joy said.

Joy is hurt by what happened. Her kids have nothing, and she lost items that are priceless to her family.

“Everything was damaged,” she said.

Non-profit groups and the police department have given the family some help. What disappoints Joy the most is how the whole situation has been handled.

“I’m surprised the landlord isn’t calling to see how we’re doing, asking about how the kids are, about how we’re handling all of this,” Joy said. “They haven’t done anything to show any care. It’s just not fair.”

A spokesperson for Carroll Properties said he is confident that an amicable resolution with the family can be reached.

The Ojos filed a police report, and they are reviewing all their legal options.