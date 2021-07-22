Converse University’s president dies after South Carolina bicycle crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Converse University’s president has died following a bicycle crash along Meadowbrook Road Wednesday evening in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 64-year-old Jeffrey Harrison Barker, of Spartanburg.

Dr. Jeffrey Harrison Barker (Source: Converse University)

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Meadowbrook Road near Cherry Hill Road around 6:15pm.

Troopers said the bike rider was headed northbound when the bike ran off the road and crashed.

Barker was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Converse University officials said Jeffrey Barker was the president before the fatal bicycle crash.

Dr. Barker became Converse’s 11th President on July 6, 2021, to lead the university during the 2021-2022 academic year while a search for Converse’s next President is conducted, according to school officials. Dr. Barker most recently served as Converse’s Provost.

Converse is providing support and resources for those in the campus community. For Converse students, the Wellness Center is open Tuesday – Thursday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. for counseling services for students.