COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The death of a convicted murderer at the Broad River Correctional Institution is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

Trey Chavez Brown was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday morning, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said.

No details about his death or a suspect were immediately available.

Authorities charged Brown after he shot James Keith Kennedy several times in 2006 after he went to Kennedy’s home in Abbeville to find his estranged wife. Brown pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Brown’s death is being investigated by the Department of Corrections Inspector General’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County Coroner.