FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old Conway man is facing attempted murder and arson charges after allegedly starting two fires in Fairfield County, according to Sheriff Will Montgomery’s office.

Deputies arrested Steven M. Huot on Tuesday after the fires at a home on W. 11th Street in Winnsboro and at the Winnsboro Concrete Company along Highway 321 South, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Two people were asleep inside the home when the fire was intentionally set early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy on patrol noticed the second fire later in the day.

The sheriff’s office did not say how investigators connected Huot to the fires.

He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, attempted arson, second-degree arson and second-degree burglary and taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center.

“We are thankful that no one was injured in either of these incidents,” Montgomery said in the post. “This could have been a very tragic situation. I am pleased that our deputies observed the fire so quickly and we were able to identify and arrest Mr. Huot before any more damage could be done. We are continuing to investigate these incidents and ask the public to contact us if they have any information about these crimes.”