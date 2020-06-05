Conway man dies in crash, injures others after high-speed chase through Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A Conway man has died after leading deputies on a high-speed chase and crashing into another car.

Kelvin T. Owens, 26, died at the UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center on Thursday from injuries he sustained after crashing his car in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Owens was driving his Chevrolet Impala at about 100 mph on 1-95 North at about 4:05 a.m. on Thursday and passed a deputy, according to the report. The deputy activated his blue lights and siren as he attempted to stop Owens.

But Owens continued to travel throughout the Lumberton area at high rates of speed and violated multiple traffic laws, according to deputies. As he approached the intersection of 16th Street and N. Elm Street, Owens failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Honda Accord that was going through the intersection.

The Impala caught fire after the collision and deputies were able to pull the Owens from the vehicle. However, Owens died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

An 18-year-old and a juvenile passenger were injured in the Honda Accord during the crash. Both were transported to local medical centers and are being treated for their injuries.

The Lumberton Police Department, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Lumberton Fire Department assisted with the investigation.