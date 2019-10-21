Conway man killed in crash involving motorcycle near Wilmington, woman charged

WILMINGTON AREA, NC (WBTW) – A woman has been charged after a Conway man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle near Wilmington, North Carolina.

The crash happened around 4:36 p.m. on October 18 on U.S. Highway 17 at Futch Creek Road near the Pender County line, according to the NC Dept. of Public Safety.

An investigation reportedly showed a 2011 Mercedes SUV was traveling south on U.S. Hwy. 17, when it entered the left turn lane to turn onto Futch Creek Rd. The Mercedes SUV then allegedly began making the left turn on a flashing yellow light. A 2003 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. Hwy. 17 and struck the passenger side of the Mercedes SUV. The operator of the motorcycle was ejected and died as a result of his injuries.

The operator of the motorcycle has been identified as David Larue Froschauer, 32, of Conway.

The driver of the Mercedes SUV was identified as Tamara Fosdick, 46, of Wilmington.

NCDPS says the contributing factor of the crash was failure to yield by Fosdick, who has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Alcohol was not involved by either driver, NCDPS also says.

