Coronavirus in NC: State reports record-high number of daily positive cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

State health officials said 2,885 more cases and 38 additional deaths have been reported since Wednesday. There are now 269,021 confirmed cases and 4,283 related deaths statewide.

DHHS’s update on Thursday the largest number of new daily cases in the state on record.

There have been 3,950,641 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 6.4% of those tests have been positive.

4,984 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,964 are in use.

Over 231,000 people have recovered and hospitalizations continue to remain steadily high, currently standing at 1,181.

The rate of infection remains high at 6.4%, however, dropped slightly from Wednesday’s report of 6.9%. NCDHHS said cases associated with clusters in religious gatherings have increased since mid-September.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has announced a new executive order preventing evictions for people who cannot pay their rent.

On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris addressed the recent outbreak at a Charlotte church that has left over 140 people infected and at least five people dead. Harris issued an executive order prohibiting the Beatties Ford location of the United House of Prayer for All People from holding in-person events.