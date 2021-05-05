Coroner: Husband and wife identified in deadly crash in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified two victims – a husband and wife – in a deadly crash that shut down Dorchester Road for hours last week.

The crash happened April 29th at around 7:00 p.m.

Troopers said a Toyota was traveling west on Dorchester Road when it crossed over the median and struck a Kia Optima head-on. The Toyota then crashed into a CARTA bus and overturned in the roadway.

A driver and passenger inside the Kia died at the scene from injuries they received in the crash.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers later identified the two victims as Eric Allen Dickson, 59, and his wife, Brinder Joyce Dickson, 54, both of North Charleston.

The victims received an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.