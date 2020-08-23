Coroner identifies missing boater found dead in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the body of the missing boater found dead this weekend.

Ethan Thomas, 22, died after going missing on Saturday, August 22.

Thomas was a passenger with three other people when their boat sank on Bonneau Beach.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

