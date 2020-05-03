Coroner identifies woman who died in alligator encounter in SC

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died following an encounter with an alligator.

Cynthia Covert, 58, died after the Kiawah Island incident on Friday, May 1.

Deputies arrived to a pond near Salt Cedar Lane around 5:00 PM on May 1 in reference to “an alligator encounter with an adult female.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, May 4.

The incident remains under investigation.

