Coroner ID’s man killed in SC Hwy crash, 19-year-old charged with DUI

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner has identified a man killed in a DUI crash on Friday in Pickens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the head-on crash happened Sept. 25 on SC Hwy 183. The driver of a 2016 Ford Pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a 2014 Toyota head- on.

The coroner identified 39-year-old Derrick Keith Porter, 39, of Moore. He died at the scene. Two children in the vehicle, ages eight and five, were injured and transported to the hospital, troopers said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

We previously reported that 19-year-old Andrew Brezeale, of Easley, has been charged with one count of Felony DUI resulting in death and two felony DUIs resulting in great bodily injury.

The crash is under investigation by the SCHP MAIT team.