SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death of an inmate.

According to the coroner’s office, officials responded Friday to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in reference to an inmate from the Tiger River Correctional Facility.

The coroner said upon arrival, they identified the inmate that died as 76-year-old William Jennings Thomason.

Thomason was brought to the hospital for abdominal pain, the coroner said. There were no signs of foul play.

The coroner’s office said the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division has been notified.