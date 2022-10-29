SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg, according to officials.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death.

The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead at about 2:25 p.m.

Miller was being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center, according to the coroner. He was taken to the hospital due to an apparent natural medical event.

The coroner said Miller passed while he was being treated. A forensic examination has been scheduled.

The death is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.