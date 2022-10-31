MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A 35-year-old man died at the North Charleston port terminal last week when he went into cardiac arrest after an accident aboard a ship, authorities said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was contacted on Wednesday after the man died at the South Carolina Ports Terminal in North Charleston, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Jayson Nieto of the Philippines was working with a rope while on a ship in the Cooper River when it stuck him in the chest and caused him to go into cardiac arrest, Hartwell said.

The Berkeley County Sherriff’s Office, the South Carolina Ports Police, the city of Charleston Marine Patrol, Charleston County EMS, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office responded to the incident.

No additional details were provided.