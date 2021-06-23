Suspect shot, killed by deputies serving warrant in Greenville Co., sheriff says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted suspect was shot and killed by deputies serving a warrant Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis, a warrant task force consisting of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals responded to a home at 85 Montague Road around 5:00pm.

Sheriff Lewis said the suspect was found hiding in the home and pulled out a gun during a struggle with deputies. The suspect was shot and killed.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting.

The suspect has not yet been identified but Sheriff Lewis said they were facing “very serious charges.”

The shooting is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.