ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A teenager died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Pendleton while coming home from vacation, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on Highway 76 near Lafrance Road.

Troopers said a 2013 Chrysler was traveling east on Highway 76 when the driver crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 16-year-old Jacob Landon Christian. He died at the scene.

The coroner said the driver may have fallen asleep.