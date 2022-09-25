GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — A juvenile has died following a Thursday night shooting at Taco Bell in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell did not identify the victim due to his age but said he was a 17-year-old male.

Law enforcement responded at about 10 p.m. to the restaurant on South Goose Creek Boulevard at about 10 p.m. where they located two gunshot victims who tried to flee the area.

Both people were taken to Trident Hospital, and one did not survive. The other victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear when the person is expected to be released from the hospital.

Goose Creek police have not yet confirmed whether any suspects have been identified. This is an ongoing investigation.