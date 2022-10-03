SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville.

Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments at about 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call.

“First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment building fully involved with fire spreading to the next building and civilians in the front yard with burn injuries,” Town of Summerville officials said.

Two people were found dead. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers told News 2 on Monday that a 48-year-old female and a 15-year-old male were found dead after the fire.

Brouthers, though, did not release their names or say whether they were related.

A preliminary report is expected to be released soon.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshals Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.