ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man who was shot to death last week at a manufacturing plant in Anderson County has been identified.

Samuel Peare, 24, of Belton, died in the shooting, according to the county coroner’s office. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Two other people were hurt in the April 5 incident, which also left the suspect, a former employee at the plant, dead.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the FRÄNKISCHE plant on AM Ellison Road, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the shooting.