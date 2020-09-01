Correctional Officer stabbed at Scotland Correctional Institution

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A correctional officer at Scotland Correctional Institution was stabbed by an offender Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

NCDPS said the correctional officer was stabbed with a homemade weapon around 5:22 a.m. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Other correctional officers subdued the offender.

Local law enforcement and the Division of Prisons are investigating.

An inmate also was stabbed to death Monday during a fight.

LATEST HEADLINES: