KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) — Disgraced former attorney and Alex Murdaugh accomplice Cory Fleming pleaded guilty to 23 state charges Wednesday inside a Williamsburg County courtroom.

The charges are connected to a plan to divert millions of dollars in the wrongful death settlement of longtime Murdaugh family housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

Unlike in the federal court sentencing hearing that happened last week, where the federal prosecutor told the judge that Fleming had been very cooperative, state prosecutor Creighton Waters said Fleming has not lived up to his cooperation agreements. He said Fleming took action to steal his client’s money numerous times.

“Mr. Fleming and his co-conspirator Alex Murdaugh were playing around with millions of dollars money that did not belong to them,” Waters said.

Waters went through a long list of things that Fleming has been doing over the past decade to steal money from clients.

“For Mr. Fleming to try to claim that he didn’t do his share, the facts don’t back that up,” Waters said. ” These two men looked at the cases they had as if they were a pantry where they just opened the door and took what they want out.”

Judge Clifton Newman accepted Fleming’s guilty plea and scheduled a sentencing hearing for Sept. 14.

Fleming, 53, was suspended from practicing law by the South Carolina Supreme Court on Oct. 8, 2021.

Meanwhile, after Fleming’s guilty plea, another convicted Murdaugh accomplice — Russell Lafitte — went before the judge. Lafitte was found guilty on state and federal charges related to his involvement in financial crimes with Murdaugh.

Laffitte’s appearance was mostly procedural. Officials discussed money for his attorneys, scheduling for his state charges and whether he would be tried alongside Murdaugh.

Newman also scheduled a Sept. 14 hearing for Laffittee to determine how those cases will move forward.