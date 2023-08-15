CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A sentencing hearing is expected Tuesday afternoon for Cory Fleming, a longtime friend and accomplice of Alex Murdaugh.

Fleming pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in May. The charges stem from his involvement in a scheme to defraud the estate of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield out of over $4 million in a wrongful-death settlement.

Satterfield died after a so-called slip and fall accident at the Murdaugh’s home in 2018. Court records allege that Murdaugh recommended that the housekeeper’s estate hire Fleming to represent them and film a claim against Murdaugh to collect from his homeowner’s insurance policies.

Murdaugh’s insurance companies settled the estate’s claim for $505,000 and $3.8 million, but ut Fleming and Murdaugh are accused of misappropriating the funds for personal use.

Fleming faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Tuesday’s hearing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. in downtown Charleston.