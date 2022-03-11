RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With some states’ leaders moving to temporarily suspend or reduce their gas taxes amid quickly rising prices, could North Carolina take the same step?

This week, leaders in California, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania have announced proposals for a “gas tax holiday,” according to the Associated Press.

Additionally, Democratic governors in six states have called for Congress to pass legislation suspending the federal gas tax through the end of the year.

North Carolina’s gas tax is about 36 cents per gallon, while the federal tax is about 18 cents.

On Thursday, the average price of regular gas in North Carolina was $4.18 per gallon, which was 6 cents higher than the day before. A year ago, the average price was $2.61 per gallon.

When asked about the idea of suspending or reducing the state’s gas tax, a spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said it’s something his administration would “carefully review.”

“High gas prices due to Russia’s tragic invasion of Ukraine have been difficult for North Carolina families. The state gas tax provides critical revenue for building and maintaining roads and bridges, and with any tax cut, we would need to make sure the savings were actually passed on to consumers at the pump and not just added to the bottom line of the oil and gas companies. The administration will carefully review this issue,” said Jordan Monaghan, spokesperson for Cooper.

The gas tax is the largest funding source for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, generating $1.9 billion in fiscal year 2020.

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger said reducing the tax is not something he anticipates the General Assembly taking up.

“I think it’ll make folks feel good. The core problem we have is supply, and waiving the gas tax is not going to address the supply problem,” he said. “Unless we get serious about addressing supply, we’ll cut the gas tax, the price will still go up and what do you do then?”

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore said he was open to considering it.

“I’m willing to look at all options to ease the burden on consumers. But, principally, what we really need to do and what we owe to people of this state and this nation is true energy independence,” he said.

If state leaders ultimately decided to take this step, it likely would not happen soon. The legislature adjourned Thursday with leaders not expecting votes on any legislation until after the primary election on May 17.

NC State economist Mike Walden says if North Carolina suspended the gas tax, it could have an immediate impact.

“People would notice that. The downside of this of course is that money is what we use to maintain roads,” he said. “One concern would be people would get used to this gas tax not being there and then the question becomes where do we get revenue to do the things that the gas tax is funding.”

He also noted that with the economic rebound the state has seen and federal funding made available, the state could use some of that money to replace what would be lost from the gas tax temporarily.

Walden recently served on the NC FIRST Commission, which advised the state secretary of transportation on ways to ensure resources are available to meet the state’s needs.

He said the issue of rising gas prices highlights a long-term challenge the state has to address.

“The gas tax has a problem because people are looking at driving vehicles that have other fuels, for example, electric EV vehicles,” he said.

Walden said the state could charge a fee per mile driven instead of having the gas tax in place.

But in addressing the current issue of rising prices, he anticipates it will remain a challenge for drivers as we approach the summer travel season.

“We’re really at the mercy of what is happening in Ukraine,” he said. “We may not have seen the peak yet.”