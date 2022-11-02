SHELBY, N.C. (WGHP) — Billy Pruett, of Shelby, bought his second lottery ticket, a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“My heart went into my feet,” Pruett said. “I couldn’t sleep all night.”

Pruett, 56, bought his winning Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Harry’s Quick Shop on Washburn Switch Road in Shelby.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $177,526.

“I’m going to buy my girlfriend a big Christmas present now,” he said.

Pruett said he also plans to pay some bills, share some of the money with his friends and put the rest in savings.