ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Investigators have seized counterfeit sports merchandise, including Super Bowl and other championship rings, from a store at the Anderson Mall.

The merchandise was seized on Feb. 8 from Kirk’s Collectibles, according to the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office, which took part in the raid along with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security investigators.

The rings, along with other items with the logos of Clemson University and the University of South Carolina, would have had a value of more than $15.7 million had they been legitimate, investigators said.

No arrests have been made, and officials said their investigation is continuing.

“In addition to causing billions in damage to the nation’s economy each year, trafficking in counterfeit funds organized crime and terrorism,” Secretary of State Mark Hammond said. “Manufacturers of counterfeit goods do not adhere to health, safety, and environmental standards, and many counterfeit items contain dangerous ingredients. “

Hammond also said that there is “no such thing as harmless, counterfeit merchandise.”