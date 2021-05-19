Country music star Blake Shelton to make tour stop in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music superstar Blake Shelton is heading to the Lowcountry as part of his “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour.

The tour, which makes a stop at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sept. 16, features special guest Lindsay Ell and will have appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, and Trace Adkins.

“A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” Shelton said. “I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha. I’m giving everybody in every city plenty of notice – you might as well tell your boss you’re gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime, because we are going to play some country music for y’all until they turn on the lights.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Shelton’s tour announcement comes ahead of his Body Language launch this Friday, May 21. The 12-track studio album includes his 28th career No.1 smash “Happy Anywhere” (with Gwen Stefani) and current Top 15 and climbing single “Minimum Wage.”

Can’t make it to the North Charleston stop? Shelton will also play in Greenville on Sept. 17.