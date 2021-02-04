Country music star Miranda Lambert visited the Lowcountry over the weekend. See the highlights from her trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music star Miranda Lambert was in the Lowcountry over the weekend.

While the reason for the trip is unclear, likely just a little vacation, the singer-songwriter shared some highlights in a series of tweets which included Sunday brunch and Gospel music at Halls Chop House, touring homes and art galleries, a cup of coffee at Harken Café, and a visit to Middleton Place.

“Middleton Place gardens were beautiful. We also loved the KOA Holiday Mt. Pleasant. Best part was the “alligators may live here” sign,” she said. “I could go on & on about this town. 3 days wasn’t nearly enough. Can’t wait to go back. If y’all haven’t been to the low country GIT down there.”

Take a look at her tweets below: (mobile users, click here to view)

Dreamy Charleston, SC I miss you already. There is too much to say about this place for one post but here are some highlights. @hallschophouse thank you for the warm welcome back and for most delicious Sunday brunch and Gospel music. pic.twitter.com/550we5VDHl — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 3, 2021

We booked a half day tour with @Tours_By_Locals and we picked Joyce Wier as our guide. She was fun, charismatic and super knowledgeable about Charleston History. pic.twitter.com/gu3w4JcOTq — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 3, 2021

Our question – will she include a song about Charleston on her next album?